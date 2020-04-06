VIDEO: Rafael Nadal plays tennis with sister Maria in their backyard

When you love something, you just find a way to do it.



Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal did just that as he played tennis with his sister, Maria, in the backyard of their house.



In a video shared with his 9 million followers on Instagram, the brother-sister duo can be seen exchanging some nice volleys at the net… or shall we say sofa chairs?



While the professional sibling obviously looked better of the two, it was Maria who stole the show by pulling off a long rally, as can be seen at the end of the video.

“In the end, you beat me? My sister @mariabel_nadal,” he wrote the caption.



Nadal isn’t the only one who has been forced to go indoors following the global outbreak of the deadly coronavirus that has disrupted the tennis calendar.



His rival Roger Federer too recently posted a video of himself practicing some trick shots in his own backyard.