What Venkatesh Prasad said of MS Dhoni’s comeback will put you in two minds





Former India fast bowler Venkatesh Prasad has made an interesting assessment of MS Dhoni’s future.



Dhoni hasn’t played since India’s semi-final defeat to New Zealand at the 2019 World Cup. He was scheduled to come back to lead Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League.

The outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, however, meant the tournament would be postponed indefinitely, casting further doubts on Dhoni’s future.



Prasad couldn’t agree more. “It’s very tough for him to really break into the team. It’s tough for him now again to make a comeback because he’s not played cricket for almost a year. It’s not going to be easy for him,” he told the Times of India.



“There is no doubt he is very fit but then your reflexes tend to come down as you grow old. He is nearing 40. So, it’s not going to be easy for him,” Prasad, 50, added.



“I would also leave it to the team management. If he shows good fitness and also if team management comes up with some strategy.”



So have we seen the end of Dhoni? Does he not have anything more to offer? Prasad begs to differ.



“Instead of treating Dhoni as a finisher, I will play him up the order,” he said. “I would probably ask him to bat at number 3 or 4. Or, if I have only 10 overs left, I will tell Dhoni [to] go and just play his game the way he plays as a finisher.



“Dhoni has the experience and the inputs that he would give, that’s extremely valuable.”

