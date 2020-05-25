On verge of turning 40, Harbhajan Singh targets Team India comeback





Harbhajan Singh may be turning 40 years old in less than a couple of months, but he is not done just as yet.



The veteran Indian off-spinner has not played an international match since 2016, with the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar being preferred over him.



Harbhajan, however, has proved he’s still got what it takes to be at the top, thanks to some stunning performances for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League over the years.



No wonder, he’s can’t stop thinking of donning the blue jersey again.



“I’m ready,” Harbhajan told ESPNcricinfo in a recent interview. “If I can bowl well in IPL, which is a very difficult tournament for bowlers because the grounds are smaller, and all the top players in world cricket play in the IPL… it is very challenging to bowl against them and if you can do well against them in IPL, you can do well in international cricket.



“I have bowled predominantly in the powerplay and middle overs and got wickets.”



Harbhajan, who has taken 150 wickets in his IPL career so far, took a subtle dig at selectors, claiming he’s being overlooked only due to the age factor.



“In international cricket not all teams have quality players like IPL teams, where every team has a top-six which is good,” he said. “Yes, Australia, England, India have all got very good batting line-ups.



“But if I can get Johnny Bairstow and David Warner in IPL, don’t you think I can get them in international cricket? But it is not in my hands. No one comes and talks to you in this present Indian set-up.”



For the uninitiated, this season’s IPL has been postponed indefinitely following the outbreak of Covid-19 virus.