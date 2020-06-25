Vijay Shankar reveals Team India was openly abused by Pakistani fan during 2019 World Cup

Certain members of Team India were verbally abused by a Pakistani fan during last year’s World Cup, all-rounder Vijay Shankar has revealed.

The incident happened just when Team India was on its way to a hotel in Manchester, when a Pakistani supporter came out of nowhere and openly hurled expletives at them, all while recording footage on his mobile phone.

“Few of us players had gone out for coffee one day before the game, when a Pakistan fan came up to us and he was literally abusing us. So that was my first experience of an India-Pakistan game,” Shankar told in a Bharat Army podcast

“We just had to take it. He was abusing us and recording everything, so we couldn’t react. All we could do was sit and watch what he was doing,” he added.

Notably, the arch-rivals were supposed to face off against each other the very next day.

India, after put in to bat first, rode on a stellar opening partnership between Rohit Sharma (140) and KL Rahul (57) to put on 336-5 in 50 overs; not to forget captain Virat Kohli’s 77.

In reply, Pakistan all but lost the contest at 212-6 in 40 overs when rain intervened, handing India a facile 89-run victory.