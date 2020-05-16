Virat Kohli enjoys fun cricket session with wife Anushka Sharma





Virat Kohli finally got to play some cricket as he enjoyed a fun session with his wife Anushka Sharma in their Mumbai apartment on Saturday.



Multiple videos went viral on social media showing the couple playing a bit of underarm cricket along with another companion who helped them collect balls.



Anushka can be seen batting first, with Kohli keeping his bowling efforts easy. The latter then put on his gloves to nail a few knockdowns.

This comes just days after reports that BCCI would organize an isolation camp for Team India at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore.



Even if the plan materializes, it would be highly likely for players like Kohli and Rohit to make it to the camp though, given the fact they are based out of Mumbai, a Covid-19 hotspot.



The outbreak of the virus also meant the Indian Premier League, originally scheduled to begin on March 29, was postponed indefinitely.