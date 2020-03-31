Roger Federer plays tennis in snow as he practices in own backyard during quarantine







Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer resumed training after successfully undergoing a knee surgery in February.



Federer took to his official Instagram account to share a video of himself squaring off against a wall in his own backyard.



In the 22-second clip, he can be showing his bag of trick shots, nailing those behind-the-back shots and tweeners apart from his usual effortless forehands, all while it continued to snow.



“Making sure I still remember how to hit trick shots #TennisAtHome,” quipped Federer, who hasn’t played since losing the Australian Open final to Novak Djokovic in January.

The 38-year-old was originally slated to make his comeback in the grass swing. But with all the sporting activities shut due to the Covid-19 outbreak, he will have extra time to recuperate before the calendar resumes.

