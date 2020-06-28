PHOTO: Tournament director forced to play ballkid duties during professional tennis match

The Credit One Bank Invitational, an 16-player tennis event being held in Charleston amid strict social distancing protocols, witnessed a rare scene earlier this week.



A doubles match between Bethanie Mattek-Sands/ Sofia Kenin and Victoria Azarenka/ Madison Keys went up till 1.30 am. With not many ballkids around at that time, tournament director Bob Moran didn’t mind stepping in as one. Yes, we aren’t kidding!



Mattek-Sands later took to her official Instagram account to share a picture Mr. Moran coming out with a tube – used as a cautionary measure – amid Covid-19 pandemic.

“Finished our #Dubs at 1:30am and look who our “ballkid” is!?! Tournament Director #BobMoran is ALL IN… And so were the other chair umpires who subbed themselves in for the last match of the night here in #Charleston,” Mattek-Sands wrote.

“The staff onsite is doing an AMAZING job creating a safe and healthy environment for the players and I can’t thank them enough… Playing in front of a crowd has always been one of my favorite things about being a professional tennis player so I’ll be honest and say I miss all of you being there in the stands… But I still feel your love and support and we’ll be together again soon.”



The tournament has been following some strict guidelines of social distancing including not shaking hands – instead touching rackets – and having a tube to hold balls for all ballkids – all in front of empty seats.



Mattek-Sands and Kenin went on to prevail in the deciding tiebreaker.