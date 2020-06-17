Maria Sharapova opens up on her plans for Father’s Day

It’s no secret Maria Sharapova must have had a hard time enjoy her personal life while she lived a hectic life of a tennis player. The five-time Grand Slam champion was around for almost two decades before pulling the plugs earlier this year.

Now that she’s retired though, Sharapova has a world of time to spend with her family (well, at least that’s what we presume, given it’s lockdown time too). No wonder, she’s all keyed up as the Father’s Day is getting near.

In a recent interview with The Zoe Report, Sharapova opened up on her plans for Father’s Day come Sunday. “We haven’t had a proper Father’s Day celebration in many years because I was typically competing in Europe during this time,” she said.

“It will be a casual at-home celebration with a few of his favorite dishes and some gifts my mom and I put together,” the 33-year-old added.

Meanwhile, tennis is scheduled to resume with US Open announcing new dates (August 31 to September 13). The French Open also followed in the footsteps, announcing it will take place between September 20 to October 4.