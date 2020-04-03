Yuvraj Singh takes swipe at Ravi Shastri on Twitter, coach responds

Yuvraj Singh didn’t mind taking a shot at Ravi Shastri over a tweet linked to India’s 2011 World Cup triumph.



It all started after Shastri, the current head coach of Team India, sent out a tweet reading: “Many Congratulations Guys! Something you will cherish all your life. Just like we from the 1983 group #WorldCup2011 – @sachin_rt @imVkohli.”



The fact Shastri tagged just a couple of guys from the squad and missed out on the likes of captain MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir didn’t go down well with Yuvraj, who was adjudged the ‘Man of the Series’ for his all-round efforts.



“Thanks senior! U can tag me and mahi also we were also part of it,” he snapped.



Shastri, upon realising his mistake, tried to make up for it. “When it comes to World Cups, you are no Junior. Tussi Legend Ho @YUVSTRONG12 !” he replied.



This comes after Gambhir took objection to a post celebrating India’s 9th anniversary victory with a clip of Dhoni hitting a six to finish things off.



“Just a reminder: #worldcup2011 was won by entire India, entire Indian team & all support staff. High time you hit your obsession for a SIX,” Gambhir wrote.