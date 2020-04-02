Gautam Gambhir’s indirect swipe at MS Dhoni leaves social media in tizzy



On this day (April 2), nine years ago, India ended a 28-year-long wait as they defeated Sri Lanka to win the 2011 World Cup.



After electing to bat first, Sri Lanka rode on Mahela Jayawardene’s unbeaten 103 from 88 balls to put up 274-6 in 50 overs. India, in reply, were left in a spot of bother after legendary openers Virender Sehwag (0) and Sachin Tendulkar (18) departed early.



The hosts’ ship was steadied by No. 3 batsman Gautam Gambhir (97), who was involved in an 83-run partnership with Virat Kohli (35) before the match-winning stand with captain MS Dhoni (97*) came along.



Dhoni, who finished off with a huge six, was adjudged the ‘Man of the Match’, a decision that irked many back then, given Gambhir’s crucial knock up front.



And, he still appears unhappy with a few things – one may say – as he took a jibe at a post celebrating the ninth anniversary of India’s win with the picture of Dhoni hitting the final nail in the coffin.



“The shot that sent millions of Indians into jubilation,” read the caption.



Gambhir, however, wasn’t happy to see one solitary person in the frame. “Just a reminder: #worldcup2011 was won by entire India, entire Indian team & all support staff. High time you hit your obsession for a SIX,” he wrote.



One Twitter user corroborated, saying: “Without your 97 run, Dhoni wouldn’t have done anything!”



“He never gets credits for his performance…Gautam Gambhir played a major role in the victory,” another similar tweet read.



But not everybody was impressed with Gambhir’s jibe.



“True. But they never said this shot won us the worldcup. They are only saying this shot took Indians into jubilation. Relax kijiye cricket ke Advaniji,” one person wrote.



“So much negativity in you @GautamGambhir for this,” another one added.

