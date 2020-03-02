VIDEO: Virat Kohli involved in heated argument with reporter in press conference

Virat Kohli lost his cool at a reporter after being questioned on his behaviour during India’s 0-2 defeat to hosts New Zealand in the Test series that ended on Monday.

The Indian captain made the headlines for his wild celebrations over the dismissal of his New Zealand counterpart Kane Williamson’s dismissal in the first innings.

Later in the innings, he was at it again, swearing at the crowd following the fall of another wicket.

Kohli, however, was not happy when asked to ‘set better examples’ in the post-match press conference.

Reporter: Virat, what’s your reaction to your behaviour on the field; swearing at Williamson when he got out, swearing at the crowd. As an Indian captain, don’t you think you should set a better example on the field?

Kohli: What do you think?

Journalist: I asked you the question.

Kohli: I am asking you the answer.

Journalist: You need to set better examples.

Kohli: You need to find out exactly what happened and come up with better questions. You can’t come here with half questions or half details of what happened. And also, if you want to create controversy, this is not the right place. I had spoken to the match referee. He had no issues with what happened. Thank You.

This comes on the back of a forgettable tour for Kohli, who finished the tour with 218 runs in 11 innings combined, uncharacteristically not scoring a century all through.

