WATCH: Virat Kohli’s expletive-laden rant at crowd; Kane Williamson send off

Virat Kohli is one person who is known to openly express his emotions on field. On Sunday, during the ongoing second Test between India and New Zealand, he proved it again.

When New Zealand captain Kane Williamson nicked a moving delivery off Jasprit Bumrah to wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant, an elated Kohli didn’t mind celebrating in his very own fashion: He let out a big roar, pumped his fists on multiple occasions, before giving an angry look to Williamson.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE VIDEO

That wasn’t the only instance the Indian skipper lost his cool.

Later in the day, Kiwi opener Tom Latham departed after shouldering arms to a Mohammed Shami delivery that swung back in from outside the off to hit the stumps.

Kohli was so pumped with the breakthrough that he asked the crowd to shut the ‘thing’ up, keeping a lip on his finger.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE VIDEO

Meanwhile, Indian bowlers put on a show as New Zealand folded out for 235 runs to hand India a slender seven-run lead.

The visitors, however, failed to learn from their mistakes from the first innings as they ended the day at 90-6 in the second essay.