Amir Khan names two opponents he wants to fight before retirement; first is shocking



Amir Khan has given a second thought to his possible retirement plans announced last week.



The British-Pakistani boxer had announced he would take a call on his future after undergoing a gruelling session, hinting his professional career was more or less over.



However, he wants one more shot… or shall we say two?



Speaking to IFL TV, Khan said he first wants to have a warm-up fight against WBC Asian welterweight champion Neeraj Goyat of India, then square off against Filipino legend Manny Pacquiao in his swansong.



Khan was scheduled to fight Goyat (11-3-2) in July last year; but the latter withdrew after suffering injuries from a car accident. Consequently, the 33-year-old fought and stopped Billy Dib in the fourth round.



While Goyat, who has never been knocked out, shouldn’t be a tough nut to crack, Khan stresses it would make up for a big fight due to the India-Pakistan political tensions.



“I’d like to fight Goyat because being this long out of the ring, and at the same time being ranked in the top 10 with the WBC, it makes sense to take that fight in Saudi Arabia or wherever. It’s a decent fight,” Khan said.



“What makes it even bigger is he’s an Indian boxer, and I’m a British Pakistani. It would be even bigger. Politically it would get huge. The war between Pakistan and India has been going on for many years, as you know.”



But fighting Pacquiao (62-7-2) will certainly be one of the highlights of career. “I could call it a day now if I wanted to, but I feel like there’s a little bit more left in me. Manny Pacquiao, for me, would be a full complete career that I wanted,” Khan said.