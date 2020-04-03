Boxer Amir Khan reveals he’s contemplating retirement

Amir Khan has revealed he’s ‘in two minds’ over his future as a professional boxer.

Khan, a silver medallist at 2004 Olympics and a former unified light welterweight champion, hasn’t fought since stopping Bilal Dib nine months ago.

And, the British-Pakistani isn’t sure if he will ever have a professional fight again.

“Am I going to fight again? I don’t know, I’m in two minds,” the 33-year-old told Mirror Sports.

“Should I fight? Financially, I’ve done very well for myself. Do I need to do one more fight which could ruin my whole legacy? I don’t know the answer.

“I’m up against myself. I’m debating with myself should I carry on or call it a day?”

Khan further revealed he’s going to assess his body only after a gruelling training camp.

“I’m just going to wait and see how I feel after a full training camp. Even if I feel I cannot do it anymore, I can walk away knowing I have done everything.

“My love for boxing is still there and I love boxing to bits. But until I see how I feel after a long, hard, gruelling camp, then I won’t know for sure.”

“You can make mistakes when you try to carry on for too long and don’t call it a day. I’ll know myself when it’s time to stop.”

Khan, who is feared by many for his speed, has enjoyed some memorable wins over the likes of Dmitriy Salita, Paul Malignaggi, Marcos Maidana, Zab Judan, Devon Alexander, and Chris Algeiri among the others.

His five career defeats have come at the hands of Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, Terence Crawford, Danny Garcia, Lamont Peterson, and Breidis Prescott.

