Maria Sharapova shares her phone number with fans during social media interaction



Maria Sharapova may have hung up her racket, but she’s still loved by her fans to no limit.



Last week, the Russian tennis star decided to ease up the quarantine boredom of her fans by holding a video conferencing session with about 150 of the lucky ones who would get access.



And now, she went a step ahead by sharing a phone number, where some of her other fans could text her. And guess what? She even promised an answer.



“Happy Friday. Whatever that means in today’s world,” she started in a video posted on her official Twitter handle. “I have been trying to find a way to be in touch with all of you because last week I did a really fun Q&A on a video conference with a hundred and fifty of you.



“I liked that video chat. But I wanted more connections. And a big part of that is because we are all in this separation, physical distancing together. \



“And so, I want you to tell me anything. I want you to text me anything. I have a number that I’m going to tell you about on this screen that you would be able to send me a message.



“And when I say message, it will be directly on my phone. So text me and wait to get a response. Please do it.”



Sharapova, a five-time Grand Slam champion and a former world number one, lost in the first round of the Australian Open in January, following which she announced her retirement a month later.