You’re an idiot: Nick Kyrgios reacts to Stefanos Tsitsipas’ hilarious prank



Stefanos Tsitsipas seems to be bored, just like all of us. Otherwise, he wouldn’t perhaps have played this hilarious prank with fellow tennis player Nick Kyrgios.



Kyrgios, who turned 25 on Monday, was wished in a unique way by Tsitsipas, who publicly revealed the former’s mobile number while giving birthday wishes.



What happened next left Kyrgios stunned. He literally received thousands of messages and missed calls on his number, which he would later reveal with a short video.



“You’re an absolute idiot,” the Australian replied to Tsitsipas’ post on Instagram with a trio of crying-with-laughing emojis. “Everyone stop calling me.”



“But please, I understand that Tsitsipas posted my number on his Instagram, please stop calling me,” he later said. “I can’t even play music, I can’t do anything. Please stop calling my cell phone. Appreciate it.”



Not a bad way to have some fun during quarantine, Tsitsipas. Time for Kyrgios to put the thinking hat on and pull off a revenge prank.

