WATCH: Venus Williams’ priceless reaction after Grigor Dimitrov flashes his abs during video chat



US tennis veteran Venus Williams has been killing time by showing off her workout routines on Instagram. And, she roped in Bulgarian star Grigor Dimitrov to share some fitness tips with her 1.2 million followers.



During their video chat, Venus asked Dimitrov – the former boyfriend of her sister Serena – to show off his six pack abs. Even as he appeared a bit reluctant as he laughed it off, he had to give in upon another request.



Dimitrov said he isn’t in his best shape before obliging. And bam! Down went Venus after seeing those ripped abs.



CLICK HERE TO SEE THE VIDEO



Meanwhile, the duo also spoke about playing mixed doubles together in the future.



“When are we playing mixed doubles?” Venus started the conversation.



“We should definitely do that,” Dimitrov agreed. “I’d be happy and excited to do this for sure.



“I’ve played I think a couple of times and for some reason I have a hard time hitting against the girl.”



That’s how you quarantine and chill!

