VIDEO: Tennis star Elina Svitolina works out her legs during quarantine

No gym? No problem? Elina Svitolina still knows how to get it done.



The Ukrainian tennis star made the most of some time off as she showed off her workout regimen from home amid worldwide quarantine.



In a video posted to her 571K followers on Instagram, Svitolina trained her legs while giving her fans a template of all her exercises in the caption.



The 25-year-old started off with some jump squats before turning to wide-stand squats, did back-and-forth and side lunges, then worked on her balance with single-leg deadlifts, and side leg lifts to wind it up.

This isn’t the only thing she’s up to, having also kept her fans entertained by posting TikTok videos of herself dancing.



Meanwhile, Svitolina was having a rough year (5-6 win loss record) before winning five games on the trot to win the WTA title in Monterrey earlier this month.



Her momentum, however, was halted after the ATP/WTA were compelled to call off the calendar until further notice following the outbreak of the coronavirus.

