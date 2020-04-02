VIDEO: Tennis player Eugenie Bouchard makes shock switch to one-handed backhand

Canadian tennis player Eugenie Bouchard took to social media to announce she’s switching from the conventional double-handed backhand to a funkier one-handed version.



Bouchard posted a video of herself practicing one-handed backhands, and wrote: “Hey guys, quick announcement: since we have such a long break ahead of us I’ve decided to make a change in my game. I’m switching to a one hander! it’s always been a dream of mine to play with a one handed backhand. i’m so excited for this journey ahead!”



The fact this was posted on April Fool’s Day though, many of Bouchard’s 1.7 million Twitter followers believed she was just having a bit of fun.



“Better change that grip! Lol,” former Australian star Rennae Stubbs quipped.



Another one put it simply, writing: “Thx for sharing this wonderful news on April fool’s day.”



“You almost got me for a second,” a third comment read.

Whether or not she does the switch for real is not sure. What’s sure is the likes of Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka are inspiring players with their killer one-handed backhands.



Meanwhile, tennis – like all the sporting events across the globe – has been suspended until further notice following the outbreak of coronavirus.