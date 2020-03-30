VIDEO: Krunal, Hardik Pandya play cricket inside their house amid lockdown in India

Indian cricketers Krunal and Hardik Pandya found a way to play cricket even as India continues to be under lockdown until April 15.



In a video posted by Krunal on Twitter, the siblings can be seen enjoying a fun session together along with a couple of other family members.



While Hardik can be seen tossing up a few, Krunal gave catch practice to the fielders in what appears to be the living room of their house.



They, however, shared a message for their fans, asking people to stay indoors amid coronavirus outbreak that has affected millions worldwide.



“We can have fun indoors too. Please stay home and be safe everyone,” Krunal wrote.



“Stay safe everyone. Avoid going out, you can have fun indoors as well just like me and my family had. We urge everyone to observe lockdown and stop the spread of the coronavirus,” Hardik added.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THEM PLAY

The duo was scheduled to play for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League that was to get under way on March 29. The fate of the tournament will only be determined post April 15.

