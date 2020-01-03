VIDEO: Grigor Dimitrov hits stunning winner with broken strings at ATP Cup

Grigor Dimitrov will perhaps never ever forget how the first day of the inaugural ATP Cup unfolded on Friday.

The Bulgarian tennis star hit a stunning forehand winner off broken strings en route to prevailing 2-6 6-4 6-1 win over Great Britain’s Dan Evans.

No wonder, the opposition coach Tim Henman couldn’t believe his eyes.

What made the night even special is the fact that Dimitrov paired up with world No. 477 Alexandar Lazarov to save two match points and upset Jamie Murray and Joe Salisbury 7-6 6-7 11-9 in an epic contest that went on till 2:46 am.

The duo’s victory ensured Bulgaria defeated Great Britain 2-1 despite Cameron Norrie pulling off a world No. 423 Dimitar Kuzmanov.

“I was just telling them, ‘Guys, this easily can be a historical moment for us. Just do it to remember.’ I don’t know if in the history, per se, but I think it means a lot for the whole team,” Dimitrov was quoted as saying by ATP’s official website.

“That’s why we’re here. That’s why we play. I think this event has been a great start for us, great start of the year, great start of the event.

“But all I can say is I’m just really proud of the boys.”