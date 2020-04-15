VIDEO: 14-year-old tennis player Jelena Meyer beats Roger Federer at his own challenge

by Ajit Singh Khanna | Posted on Wednesday, April 15th, 2020 | 0
Last week, Roger Federer took to his official Instagram account to throw down a challenge that would make your quarantine time a little interesting.

He posted a video of himself rapidly hitting a tennis ball against a wall and nominated some of the renowned sporting personalities to take up the challenge.

“Here’s a helpful solo drill. Let’s see what you got! Reply back with a video and I’ll provide some tips. Choose your hat wisely,” he wrote to his 7.5 million followers.

German footballer Toni Kroos did a fairly good job for someone not a tennis professional, as did American alpine skiers Mikaela Shiffrin and Lindsey Vonn. 

But there was someone, who did it even better than Federer… hands down!

In a video published by ITF on Twitter, a 14-year-old Swiss tennis player Jelena Mayer did it with not just both of her hands, but with her legs as well.

Now, doesn’t that look like a machine operating seamlessly?

