VIDEO: 14-year-old tennis player Jelena Meyer beats Roger Federer at his own challenge

Last week, Roger Federer took to his official Instagram account to throw down a challenge that would make your quarantine time a little interesting.



He posted a video of himself rapidly hitting a tennis ball against a wall and nominated some of the renowned sporting personalities to take up the challenge.



“Here’s a helpful solo drill. Let’s see what you got! Reply back with a video and I’ll provide some tips. Choose your hat wisely,” he wrote to his 7.5 million followers.



German footballer Toni Kroos did a fairly good job for someone not a tennis professional, as did American alpine skiers Mikaela Shiffrin and Lindsey Vonn.



But there was someone, who did it even better than Federer… hands down!



In a video published by ITF on Twitter, a 14-year-old Swiss tennis player Jelena Mayer did it with not just both of her hands, but with her legs as well.



Now, doesn’t that look like a machine operating seamlessly?