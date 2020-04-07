Topless Stan Wawrinka drinks and smokes as he parties all by himself



While the world is struggling to keep up with themselves, Stan Wawrinka is just not falling short of ways to keep himself entertained during the forced break.



Just days after posting a picture of himself showing his various moods in a multi-cloned picture, Wawrinka was at it again. This time, the theme was party though.



The 35-year-old took to his official Instagram account to share a picture, wherein he can be seen smoking, drinking, and relaxing in a jucuzzi, among the other things, all while being shirtless.



Now, that’s how you take quarantine-and-chilling to another level!



“Which Stan are you going to be on this Saturday night?” he asked his 1.1 million followers.



And, fans didn’t fall short of some witty answers. “Probably all of them,” one person wrote.



“Stan, please ask your friend not to smoke, it’s unhealthy,” another one quipped.



Yet another observed: “Lol Stan I had no idea you were such an extrovert!”

Meanwhile, Wawrinka was 8-3 in 2020 before the outbreak of coronavirus abruptly disrupted the season, cancelling all the sporting events across the globe.

