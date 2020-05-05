Tennis star Novak Djokovic appears to breach lockdown in Spain





Novak Djokovic appears to have embroiled himself in a bit of controversy after the Serbian tennis star headed out onto a court for a short training session.



Djokovic took to his official Instagram account to share a clip of himself hitting a few balls along with a partner while recording from his phone held in the other hand.



“So happy to play on clay.. Well just for a bit with phone in the hands. I don’t recommend this to anyone 18 years old,” he wrote the caption to his 7.2 million followers.

Certain fans were quick to notice Djokovic was training at a tennis club in Marbella, where complete lockdown is being observed.



According to multiple media reports, however, Spain allowed professional sportspersons to return to practice. That came with a condition though: facilities were not allowed to be opened for at least one week.

