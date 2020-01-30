Roger Federer spills the beans on retirement plans after Australian Open exit

Roger Federer isn’t retiring any time soon, the 38-year-old made it very clear after bowing out of the Australian Open on Thursday.

The Swiss ace turned up to face Serbian rival Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals despite not being fully fit, but was handed a 6-7 4-6 3-6 defeat on Rod Laver Arena.

It was a commendable effort from Federer to have battled it out with Djokovic for two hours and 18 minutes, given the fact he was rumoured to pull out of the contest following his marathon quarter-final effort, which saw him save seven match-points against Tennys Sandgren.

Naturally, Federer was questioned on retirement after a rather uncomfortable match against Djokovic.

“Yes, I do believe that [I can win Slams],” the world No. 3 said in the press conference.

“I think by having the year that I had last year, also with what I have in my game, how I’m playing, I do feel that, yeah.

“You never know what the future holds. Especially my age, you don’t know.

“I’m confident. I’m happy how I’m feeling, to be honest. I got through a good, nice training block. No plans to retire.

“From that standpoint, we’ll see how the year goes, how everything is with the family. We’ll go from there. Of course, I hope to be back.”

Djokovic, meanwhile, was effusive in his praise for Federer’s commitment.

“It’s never easy to play Roger. I mean, obviously he was hurting. You could see it in his movement. Respect to him for trying his best,” said the Serb, who will face either Dominic Thiem or Alexander Zverev in the final.