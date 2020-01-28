Roger Federer fumes at Marijana Veljovic, but stunning chair umpire wins hearts on social media

Roger Federer may have won his Australian Open quarter-final against Tennys Sandgren, but there was someone else who stole the show.

Chair umpire Marijana Veljovic, who officiated the match, became the talk of social media as soon as the match began, with fans praising her for her good looks. And she continued to trend right till the very end of the three-hour and 31-minute contest.

Even Canadian tennis player Eugenie Bouchard, who is better know for her modelesque looks, didn’t shy away from calling Veljovic ‘super pretty’.

“The umpire in this roger/tennys match is super pretty,” she wrote to her 1.7 million followers on Twitter.

And Veljovic, a gold-badge umpire, proved she’s beauty with brains during a little argument with Federer.

It happened after a linesman overheard Federer apparently swearing in Swiss, prompting Veljovic to give him a code of violation.

The decision was seen as gutsy by many given the fact Federer’s is one of the greatest of all time, if the not the greatest.

A fuming Federer, who is known for his calmness, then went up to Veljovic, and asked: “What did I say?”

“I can’t repeat that,” she answered before letting him know his words were heard clearly.

Meanwhile, Federer went on to save as many as seven match points to pull off a 6-3 2-6 2-6 7-6 6-3 conquest of his American opponent.

The Swiss legend is next scheduled to lock horns with Serbian rival Novak Djokovic for a place in the final.