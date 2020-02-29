Novak Djokovic’s incredible split during Gael Monfils thriller goes viral

Novak Djokovic saved three match points en route to prevailing 2-6 7-6 6-1 over Gael Monfils to storm into the final of Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

For the numbers, this was the Serb’s 20th consecutive win, improving to 17-0 in 2020. This was also his 17th win in as many meetings against Frenchman Monfils.

Djokovic, however, produced one such moment that would eclipse all the numbers.

During one of the baseline rallies, Djokovic stretched so much to his right to return a shot that he ended up looking almost like spiderman.

Safe to say, no other player would have been able to cover that much ground in the given time.

Djokovic will look to ride the momentum when he squares off against Greek youngster Stefanos Tsitsipas in the title round on Sunday.

The duo shared their four head-to-head meeting so far.