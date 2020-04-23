Nick Kyrgios takes direct swipe at Roger Federer on Twitter





Nick Kyrgios took a direct swipe at Roger Federer following the latter’s latest social media activity.



Federer took to his official Twitter handle to opine the men’s and women’s tennis governing bodies – ATP and WTA – be merged once the global lockdown ends.



“Just wondering…..am I the only one thinking that now is the time for men’s and women’s tennis to be united and come together as one?” the 20-time Grand Slam champion wrote to his 12.7 million followers.



“Yes,” he simply shot back, before posting another disagreeable tweet: “Did anyone ask the majority of the ATP what they think about merging with the WTA and how it is good for us?”



What Federer really meant is the merger would only help minimize the financial losses incurred to the bodies as well as the players once the sport resumes.



“It probably should have happened a long time ago, but maybe now is really the time,” the Swiss explained. “These are tough times in every sport and we can come out of this with 2 weakened bodies or 1 stronger body.”



Barring Kyrgios, the tennis fraternity was quick to vouch for Federer’s proposal.



“I completely agree that it would be great to get out of this world crisis with the union of men’s and women’s tennis in one only organisation,” 19-time Major winner Rafael Nadal wrote.



“I agree, and have been saying so since the early 1970s. One voice, women and men together, has long been my vision for tennis. Let’s make it happen,” former great Billie Jean King wrote.



The likes of Simona Halep, Garbine Muguruza, Petra Kvitova and Stanislas Wawrinka were among the others who corroborated with Federer.



What do you guys think of the proposal?

