Nick Kyrgios pays tribute to Kobe Bryant with stunning sleeve tattoo

It’s no secret that Nick Kyrgios is a basketball follower. But what the Australian tennis star recently did proves he’s more than just a big-time fan.



Kyrgios took to his official Instagram account to share his new tattoo: a sleeve ink of Kobe Bryant, in a tribute to the late Los Angeles Lakers legend, who – along with his teenage daughter – tragically died in a helicopter crash in January.



“Basketball is my life, I play tennis, but I follow basketball every day,” wrote the 24-year-old, who also showed off some love for LeBron James and Michael Jordan in his tattoo.



“Kobe and the king with me forever & some Jordan 1’s.”



No wonder, 1.4 million followers were quick to appreciate the gesture.



“This is insanely good art,” British tennis player Luke Bambridge wrote.



Former India player-turned-commentator Prakash Amritraj was impressed too. “Best thing I’ve seen bro… touched my soul.”



Meanwhile, Kyrgios, currently ranked 40th in the ATP rankings, had been recovering from a wrist injury when the outbreak of the coronavirus indefinitely suspended all sporting activities across the world.

CLICK HERE TO SEE HIS TATTOO