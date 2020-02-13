Jelena Djokovic opens up on public spotlight amid marriage speculations

There were rumours that all was not well in Novak Djokovic’s paradise after his wife Jelena didn’t travel with him to the Australian Open last month.

This came after she wasn’t around when her beau outlasted Roger Federer to win an epic five-setter in the Wimbledon final last year.

If Jelena’s latest interview, however, is anything to go by, the no-see is not due to any personal reasons but only to evade the public eye.

“The development of technology and social networks have contributed to making the lives of public figures available at all times,” the 33-year-old told Vesti Online, as quoted by The Sun.

“I am aware that as a wife of a popular athlete I might be interesting for the tabloids, that is why I try not to give them much material to write about me.”

“But as time goes on, you lack anonymity, you lack the privacy to be able to do whatever you like at any time, in any situation.

“I try to resist all these expectations to always be myself and for Novak to be able to be himself.”

For the uninitiated, Djokovic and Jelena have known each other since 2005. The couple got married in July 2014 and have two kids – son Stefan (5) and daughter Tara (2).

Meanwhile, Djokovic has a busy scheduled ahead after committing to Monte Carlo Masters recently. He will also play the Madrid Masters and Italian Open before the Roland Garros.