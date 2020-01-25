I cut the relationship: Diego Schwartzman opens up on recent run-in with Daniil Medvedev

Diego Schwartzman has revealed he’s no longer friends with Daniil Medvedev following the two tennis players’ run-in at the ATP Cup earlier this month.

During the duel, Russia’s Medvedev expressed displeasure at Schwartzman for not apologizing after a net kill that fell into the latter’s favour.

Consequently, Medvedev approached the Argentine at the net, forcing chair umpire Mohamed Lahyani’s to give him a code of violation, reports Fox Sports.

That apparently had no effect on the Russian youngster as he smashed his racket on the umpire’s chair – not once but twice – resulting a second code violation.

“We had a very good relationship and that happened. I was surprised,” Scwartzman was quoted as saying.

“I can’t separate what happens inside and outside the court. I had a very good relationship with him, because we trained several times together, and I didn’t expect him to have that reaction.”

Schwartzman also opened up on what he and Medvedev said to each other after the latter’s win.

“He shook my hand and said ‘good game’, as if nothing had happened,” he said.

“I said, ‘Yes, that’s a very good game, but you have to change a lot, because as a person and as a player you have zero respect’.

“And I repeated it. He said nothing to me. He repeated, “Great match” and did not give it importance.

“I cut the relationship, because I don’t separate what happens on the court from outside.

“I told Medvedev at the net that he is a great player, but as a person he needs to change a lot.

“He is very disrespectful on the court and does things that he doesn’t need to do.”