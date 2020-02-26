He’s jealous: Novak Djokovic’s father launches scathing attack on Roger Federer

Novak Djokovic’s father Srdjan has launched a vicious attack on Roger Federer, saying the Swiss veteran is ‘jealous’ of his son.

While the reason behind Srdjan talking ill of Federer is not quite clear, the fact that Djokovic isn’t treated well by pro-Federer spectators during their matches, doesn’t go down well with Djokovic Sr.

“Federer has been jealous of Novak from the moment he made his breakthrough because he knew that my son was better than him and that he would tower over him,” Srdjan told Serbian newspaper Novosti, as quoted by Fox Sports.

“Federer is an outstanding tennis player, but I couldn’t say that about his humanity.”

This is not the first time Srdjan has questioned Federer’s nature. Back in 2013, he had said: “Federer is perhaps still the best tennis player in history, but as a man he’s the opposite.”

Djokovic, who has won most of his recent duels against Federer including the Australian Open semi-finals earlier this year, doesn’t believe he’s least liked of the duo.

“I’ve read a lot of stuff suggesting that I am disliked but I really don’t have that impression, especially off-court,” the Serb was quoted as saying.

“Even if that was true, why would I want to add fuel to the fire? I don’t want to stir up negative emotions — hatred and anger. I have no ill feelings for people who don’t support me.”