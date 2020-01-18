Caroline Wozniacki shows off ripped abs in sports bra ahead of Australian Open swansong

Caroline Wozniacki may not be too far away from the end of her tennis career, but she looks as fit as ever as she prepares for her Australian Open swansong.

The Danish tennis star took to her official Instagram account to share a picture of herself working out ahead of the season’s first Grand Slam.

In the snap posted to her 1.4 million followers, Wozniacki can be seen showing off her ripped abs while wearing a black sports bra.

“Last few workouts before the tournament begins!” she wrote the caption.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PHOTO

No wonder, many of 1.4 million followers – including her husband David Lee and fellow tennis player Nicole Gibbs – showed some love through comments.

Wozniacki, who won her only Major at the Australian Open in 2018, is set to call a time on her career following the tournament Down Under.

The 29-year-old won 30 WTA titles and peaked to No. 1 ranking among her other achievements.