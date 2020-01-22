Caroline Wozniacki accuses Dayana Yastremska of gamesmanship at Australian Open

Caroline Wozniacki has lashed out at Dayana Yastremska over ‘gamesmanship’ during their second-round match at the Australian Open on Wednesday.

Wozniacki, having won the first set 7-5, was leading 5-4 in the second set when Yastremska called for her trainer and a medical time out.

It, however, didn’t aid the Ukrainian 23rd seed as she went down 5-7 5-7 to the former champion.

Wozniacki, however, wasn’t amused with her opponent taking a break at a crucial juncture.

“Yeah, obviously she tried to break my rhythm,” Wozniacki was quoted as saying by Fox Sports.

“And at 5-4 I don’t think there is anything wrong. She was running just fine. So that’s a trick that she’s done before, and I knew that it was coming.

“But I was just trying to stay focused. I had match point. I had chances. I didn’t take them. Some of them she played well; some of them I played too passively.

“In the end I just tried to keep focusing, just keep grinding, keep hanging in there. And I finally made it at 6-5 for me, and that was a nice relief.”

Wozniacki, who is slated to call a time on her career at the end of the Slam, will next face Ons Jabeur of Tunisia in the third round on Friday.