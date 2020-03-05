Caroline Wozniacki poses with ‘Iceman’ as she enjoys retirement from tennis

Caroline Wozniacki knows how to make the most of life after tennis.

The Danish tennis champion, who retired at the end of the end of Australian Open earlier this year, whisked her family away to the Polish mountains.

There, she met Wim Hof, nicknamed ‘Iceman’ for his ability to brave freezing temperatures.

Wearing just a sports top and shorts, Wozniacki showed she can brave some cold too as she enjoyed a drink with the ‘Iceman’ as a part of the latter’s latest show ‘The Wim Hof Method’ that will reportedly also feature her father Piotr, mother Anna and brother Patrik.

“Chilling while we are chilling,” the 29-year-old simply captioned the photo to her 1.4 million followers.

No wonder, the likes of Serena Williams, Novak Djokovic, John Isner, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Daniela Hantuchova were among the many to show some love in the comments section.