Andy Murray takes hilarious jibe at Rafael Nadal after lopsided win in virtual match





Andy Murray defeated Rafael Nadal without dropping a sweat.



No you’re not reading an old article. The duo did square off against each other on Tuesday… in a virtual tournament though. Murray cruised for a 3-0 win, losing just one point throughout the encounter. And he didn’t mind taking a dig at Nadal thereafter.



“Tell him not be such a bad loser,” Murray quipped. “I don’t need to train a lot to beat him in this game. He’s not very good. If I practised a lot, it would have been even worse for him today.”



The Mutua Madrid Open decided to go online after this year’s event was forced to call off following the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.



The organizers will donate a sum of €50,000 for those affected in the crisis. They have also promised a certain sum for the winners, who will then pass it on to lower-ranked players struggling to meet financial expenses.



Among the other known participants in the e-ATP event, are Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, David Ferrer, David Goffin, and Diego Schwartzman to name a few.



And there have been a couple of withdrawals too: Dominic Thiem and Karen Khachanov pulled out with similar injuries (slow internet connection). LOL!

