Alexander Zverev smashes racket after Roger Federer misses volley during doubles exhibition

Roger Federer and Alexander Zverev squared off against Mike Bryan and Bob Bryan in a doubles exhibition in Hangzhou, China, on Sunday.

The Swiss-German showed they can be fairly good in doubles too as they gave the legendary Bryans a run for their money, before being edged out 6-7 6-7.

And they didn’t mind having some fun during the contest, with Zverev playfully smashing his racket after Federer missed quite an easy volley by his standards.

As can be seen in the video below, Zverev showed off his funnier side by expressing disappointment at Federer’s gaffe, something which the latter didn’t mind at all.

But the Swiss maestro isn’t planning to play another doubles with Zverev anytime soon.

“Absolutely not… after today’s match, I would never pair him for double again,” Federer was quoted as saying by Express.

Interestingly, Federer repetitively jokingly attempted to smash tennis balls at Zverev after the latter committing an unforced error earlier in the contest.

Earlier, the duo had locked horns in a singles rubber too, with Federer rallying to pull off a 6-1 6-7 6-2 win over Zverev.