VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo gets angry after pitch-invader grabs him by neck

Juventus talisman Cristiano Ronaldo was left furious after a pitch-invading fan grabbed him by the neck following their final UEFA Champions League fixture against Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday.

The incident took place seconds after the final whistle, when the fan breached security to get into the middle and jumped on to Ronaldo from behind, with a quest to click a selfie with the footballer.

Ronaldo, however, wasn’t happy with the fan’s antics as he apparently yelled, saying: “Are you crazy?”

Notably, this was the second time in the match a fan sneaked into the ground and tried to get close to Ronaldo before stewards got in and escorted the fan out of the stadium.

Earlier in the evening, Ronaldo scored in the 75th minute to put his team ahead before teammate Gonzalo Higuain found the net in extra time to help Juventus win 2-0.

By the virtue of this victory, Juventus finished Group ‘D’ with 16 points to finish on top of table.