‘Messi can’t do that’: Cristiano Ronaldo defies gravity with stunning header [VIDEO]

On Wednesday, Cristiano Ronaldo did what only Cristiano Ronaldo can do.

The Juventus superstar scored arguably one of the greatest headers of all time to help his team prevail 2-1 over Sampdoria and climb atop Serie A standings.

Right at the brink of half-time, Ronaldo defied gravity by jumping 2.56 metres (eight feet and five inches) in the air and clung on for 1.5 seconds, scoring a header in stunning fashion.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE VIDEO

No wonder, fans couldn’t believe their eyes as they took to social media to shut the GOAT debate.

“Messi can’t do this,” renowned broadcaster Piers Morgan didn’t mince his words.

“Nobody show this to Isaac Newton, he’ll be FURIOUS,” another one wrote.

Even Sampdoria manager Claudio Ranieri couldn’t agree more. “Ronaldo did something that you see in the NBA, he was up in the air for an hour and a half,” he was quoted as saying.

“I’m really happy with the result… It was a really good goal also because it was the one that won the three points.

“Like I said before I’d had pain in my knee for around a month, but now I’m OK and now I want to help Juventus win trophies.”