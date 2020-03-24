Who’s better, Hardik Pandya or Ben Stokes? Brad Hogg’s answer might surprise you

Former Australian leg-spinner Brad Hogg interacted with his fans through a Q&A session with his Twitter followers over the weekend.

In perhaps one of the most difficult questions, Hogg was asked who among England’s Ben Stokes and Hardik Pandya of India is a better all-rounder.

“I have to go with the Englishman on this one. Hardik has huge potential but hasn’t played enough international cricket to challenge Stokes as the all-rounder of my world XI,” he replied.

While this would certainly irk a few – especially the Indian fans – given Pandya’s superior big-hitting skills, numbers do back Hogg’s claim.

While Stokes has scored 11 centuries and picked 231 wickets in his 184 international caps, Pandya just has a solitary ton apart from having 109 wickets in 105 matches against his name so far.

This wasn’t the only tricky question Hogg was made to encounter though.

He was asked to pick one between Pakistan’s Babar Azam and India’s KL Rahul. “Hmm… Babar,” he wrote. Fair play to the leggie, given the fact Rahul has only peaked of late and Azam has been a consistent performer all through the years.

And how about Virat Kohli versus AB de Villiers? “Kohli, stars back it up.”