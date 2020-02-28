WATCH: Hardik Pandya hits four sixes off Varun Sood at DY Patil T20 Cup

Hardik Pandya impressed on his comeback as his all-round show helped Reliance 1 beat Bank Of Baroda by 25 runs in a the DY Patil T20 Cup fixture on Friday.

First, Pandya smashed 38 runs off just 25 balls to steer Reliance 1 to 150-8 in 20 overs. Then, he took three wickets for just 26 runs in 3.4 overs as Bank Of Baroda folded for 125.

Coming in to bat at No. 4, Pandya started slow – scoring just 8 runs in the first 13 balls he faced – before smashing left-arm spinner Varun Sood for four sixes.

As can be seen in this video, it was a commendable effort from Pandya given the fact that none of the deliveries were tossed up in the arc.

Sood, however, made sure he didn’t have an out-and-out disappointing day in the office as he had Pandya caught at long on in the 14th over.

Pandya, who hasn’t played for India since five months due to a lower back surgery, will hope to get in his best shape before the 3-match ODI series against South Africa gets under way come March 12.