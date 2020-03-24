WATCH: David Warner hones tennis skills while practising one-handed catching

David Warner knows how to kill two birds with one stone.

Not letting the coronavirus outbreak affect his fitness, the Australian cricketer honed his tennis skills in his own backyard while also working on one-handed catching.

Warner later took to his official Instagram account to share a video with his 2.4 million followers, wherein he can be seen hitting tennis balls on to a wall and catching it back with one hand. He also had his little one watching from the sidelines.

“Just trying to keep up the skills with some one hand catching. Remember soft hands #Bullsdaycare,” read the caption.

Warner was originally scheduled to participate in the Indian Premier League (IPL), which, like all of the major sporting events across the globe, has been postponed due to coronavirus.

Recently, he was in the news after a Twitter poll asked who was better: Warner or Chris Gayle.

Gayle, who plies his trade for Kings XI Punjab in the IPL, was naturally his franchise’s pick. “One of them has the most no. of IPL centuries, the highest-ever score in IPL, a strike rate of over 150, the fastest-ever century in IPL history and the most sixes in the competition to his name. I think we know who our pick is,” they wrote.

This, however, didn’t go down well with Warner’s franchise, SunRisers Hyderabad, who shot back, saying: “3 x Orange Caps 1 x IPL Trophy Need a lift @lionsdenkxip?”

