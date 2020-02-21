VIDEO: Tim Southee clean bowls Prithvi Shaw with peach of a delivery

It’s no secret that Tim Southee is any captain’s go-to bowler with the new ball; more so when the conditions favour fast bowlers. No wonder, Indian batsmen barely had answers to questions posed by Southee on an overcast morning in Basin Reserve on Friday.

The New Zealand quick kept squaring up both the opposition openers – Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal – on multiple occasion with his Dale Steyn-like outswingers.

And he reaped reward for his consistency by dismissing Shaw (16) with an absolute peach.

It happened in the fifth over of India’s batting, when Shaw tried to work a straightish delivery on the leg side, only for the ball to swing away and disturb the off stump.

That sight would surely please every fast bowler.

By hindsight, Shaw would certainly regret playing across as critics may argue it should have been played with a straight bat in the V.

Meanwhile, the home bowlers made the most of helpful conditions to reduce India to 122-5 before rain called early stumps on Day 1 of the first Test match.

6’8” fast bowler Kylie Jamieson, making his debut, was the standout bowler with three wickets to his name.

For India, Ajinkya Rahane (38 not out) and Rishabh Pant (10 not out) will resume on Saturday.