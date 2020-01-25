VIDEO: Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik laughs off awkward question from journalist

Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik was made to encounter an awkward question after his team’s win over Bangladesh in the first T20 International on Friday.

“Shoaib, you spoke about grooming youngsters in the team, which is a senior player’s responsibility. So, you are senior to your coach (Misbah-ul-Haq) too; will you groom him as well?” one journalist asked.

No wonder, Malik couldn’t help but laugh at it – as did the entire press room – before coming up with an answer.

“There is no one in the world who can say that he has learnt everything,” the all-rounder said.

“Sachin Tendulkar couldn’t say that; somebody couldn’t say they have learnt everything. Learning process never ends. Lots of cricketers and coaches have come and gone, a lot has happened but the learning process never stops.

“We go after people very quickly. We want overnight results, which doesn’t happen. We need to show some patience and if someone has got a chance, then we must wait a little.

“I understand you guys want some spice; everyone wants some spice. But, sometimes, we need to think about the country as well.”

Earlier in the day, Malik smashed an unbeaten 45-ball 58 to help hosts Pakistan chase Bangladesh’s 142-run target with five wickets in hand in the first of the three T20s.

The two teams are also scheduled to play two tests, with one ODI to be played in between.

