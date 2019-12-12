VIDEO: David Warner involved in verbal exchange with ‘Mr. Nice Guy’ Tim Southee during 1st Test

The opposition may be different, but David Warner’s love for war of words continued as the Australia-New Zealand Test series got under way in Perth on Thursday.

The flamboyant opener embroiled himself in a bit of chatter with Tim Southee after the Kiwi fast bowler attempted to run Joe Burns out at the striker’s end.

It all started after Burns defended a Southee delivery off the front foot, only to take a step out of the crease in his follow-up. Even as the former appeared to have made it back in, the latter went for a throw at the sticks, only for it to hit the batsman, much to Warner’s dismay.

“Common, mate,” Warner told Southee at the non-striker’s end.

“He was out (of the crease),” Southee replied.

“But you hit his hand.”

“Well, he was in front of the wicket.”

“Common, you’re supposed to be Mr. Nice Guy.”

The opening partnership lasted just 40 runs as Burns (9) was trapped lbw by Colin de Grandhomme. Warner did hang in there for a while but was dismissed for 40 by Neil Wagner.

Australia went on to end Day 1 on 248-4, thanks to an unbeaten century from Marnus Labuschagne (110).