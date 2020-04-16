VIDEO: Cricketer Hanuma Vihari gives catch practice to his dog; impresses fielding coach R Sridhar

Cricketers’ dogs are equally good at cricket, it seems.



Indian batsman Hanuma Vihari took to his official Instagram account to share multiple clips of himself giving catch practice to his pet dog.



In the videos, the canine can be seen taking some effortless catches before showing off he can be equally good with sideways catches too.



An impressed Vihari tagged Ramakrishnan Sridhar, Team India’s fielding coach, asking for his assessment of the dog’s fielding skills.



“Absolutely breathtaking! 11/10… have you ever caught so well? You can learn a thing or two,” the coach replied in cheeky fashion.



No wonder, many of his 151K followers – including teammates Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer and Prithvi Shaw – too were impressed with the dog.

Vihari isn’t the first cricketer to give cricketing lessons to pets. Recently, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson showed off that his dog can be as good as him in the field.



Even Shreyas Iyer didn’t mind playing a bit of cricket with his one.