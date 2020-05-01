Smriti Mandhana reveals 10-day ordeal after being hit by Mohammed Shami delivery





Indian women’s cricket star Smriti Mandhana narrated what really transpired when she faced Mohammed Shami in the nets.



Mandhana was undergoing her rehabilitation at the NCA where she had Shami bowl at her and some of her teammates.



Shami, who clocks 140+ at most times, was asked to bowl at a speed of 120 kilometers per hour. The request didn’t work out.



After failing to connect the first couple of deliveries, Mandhana missed an in-swinger from Shami. The result: a swollen thigh.



“I remember playing Shami bhaiyya (Mohd Shami) during his rehab time,” Mandhana told Rohit Sharma and Jemimah Rodrigues during a live show.



“He was bowling at 120 kph for us. He promised me that he wouldn’t bowl on my body and he assured me of bowling at fifth or sixth stump,” she added.



“I got beaten the first two balls as I was not used to the pace. On the third ball, his in-dipper got hit on my inner thigh and it got swollen for 10 days.”



No wonder why Shami is one of the most feared bowlers in the world.

