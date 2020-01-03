Ranji Trophy: Entire team walks off after Shubman Gill ‘abuses’ umpire

A huge controversy erupted on Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy contest between Punjab and Delhi in Mohali.

According to a Twitter thread by a Times Of India reporter Pratyush Raj, it all started after Punjab batsman Shubman Gill was adjudged caught behind by the umpire, a decision he blatantly refused to accept.

Subsequently, he stood his ground for quite some time before reportedly abusing umpire Paschim Pathak – making his Ranji Trophy debut – who overturned his decision in stunning turn of events.

Delhi players, led by captain Dhruv Shorey, were not pleased with the gesture as they decided to walk off the field. It was only following the intervention of the match referee that the play resumed after 15 minutes.

Gill’s stay, however, didn’t last long as he was caught behind by wicket-keeper Anuj Rawat off fast bowler Simarjeet Singh for just 23 runs.

Gill, 20, rose to fame after playing a pivotal role in India’s triumph at the Under-19 World Cup in 2018. He made his international debut in an ODI series against New Zealand last January and has been a regular feature in India ‘A’ sides.