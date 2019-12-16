Never seen this in cricket: Virat Kohli fumes at umpires over controversial run-out of Ravindra Jadeja

Virat Kohli fumed at the controversial run-out of Ravindra Jadeja following Team India’s defeat to West Indies in the first of the three-match ODI series on Sunday.

The incident happened during the 48th over of India’s innings, when Jadeja appeared to have made the ground after attempting to steal a quick single.

Replays on the big screen, however, showed Jadeja was an inch or two short of the crease, something which the visiting dressing room apparently conveyed to the fielders, if Kohli’s words during the post-match presentation are to be believed.

“The thought is simple, the fielder asked ‘how is that’ and the umpire said ‘not out’. The dismissal ends there. The people sitting on the TV outside cannot tell the fielders to then tell the umpire to review it again,” opined Kohli, who didn’t shy away from storming on to the boundary ropes following Jadeja’s dismissal.

“I’ve never seen that happen in cricket. I don’t know where the rules are, where the line is drawn. I think the referee and the umpires have to take that up, see that incident again and figure out what needs to be done in cricket.

“People sitting outside can’t dictate what happens on the field. I think that’s exactly what happened there.”

Jadeja’s run-out proved to be a crucial breakthrough for West Indies as India couldn’t really get those extra runs in the final overs, finishing at 287-8 in 50 overs.

The visitors, in reply, rode on centuries from Shai Hope (102*) and Shimron Hetmyer (139) to win with eight wickets in hand and 13 balls to spare and go 1-0 up.