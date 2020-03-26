Natasa Stankovic shares loved-up snap with Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya seems to be making the most of some time off.
The Indian all-rounder has been enjoying some downtime with his fiancée Natasa Stankovic, who took to her official Instagram account to share the couple’s loved-up snap.
In the post to her 1.4 million followers, they can be seen relaxing with their pet dog along with the caption: “#stayhomestaysafe #quarantine.”
The photo garnered a heart emoji from Hardik. Even his teammate KL Rahul couldn’t help but comment on the snap.
Meanwhile, Hardik recently made his comeback to Team India after being side-lined for about six months due to a shoulder surgery.
The 26-year-old was named in the 15-man squad for the home series against South Africa, which was originally scheduled to begin on March 12.
It, however, never happened after the first of the three-match ODI series was washed out due to rain; and the remaining two called off due to coronavirus pandemic.